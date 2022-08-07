WaykiChain Price Tops $0.0771 on Exchanges (WICC)

WaykiChain (WICC) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $16.19 million and approximately $719,531.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,100.97 or 1.00006447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004356 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00132579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00034014 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00067644 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain (WICC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com.

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.