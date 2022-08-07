WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 63,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 46,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

MDYG stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $84.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.86.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.