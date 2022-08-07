WealthShield Partners LLC Buys Shares of 124,268 First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 124,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $565,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 104,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 58,675 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,395,000.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $23.20 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $31.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average of $23.59.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.