WealthShield Partners LLC Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 40,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $43.64 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.84.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

