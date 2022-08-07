WealthShield Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

ITA opened at $104.23 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.71.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

