WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 1,273 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYE. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 373.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 43,508 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,117,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYE opened at $39.78 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.07.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

