WealthShield Partners LLC Takes $3.34 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 220,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $290,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $57.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.90. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $79.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

