Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,115 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 133,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 15,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 37,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Down 1.1 %

ASA stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $23.79.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

