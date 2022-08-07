Wealthsource Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Shares of CP opened at $80.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day moving average is $73.75.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.