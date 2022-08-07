Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VLU opened at $142.91 on Friday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $160.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.47.

