Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $812,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,436,271,000 after acquiring an additional 139,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $590.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $549.03 and a 200-day moving average of $557.54. The company has a market cap of $231.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total value of $5,897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,146,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.76, for a total value of $5,897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,146,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,994 shares of company stock worth $29,033,170. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

