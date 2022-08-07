Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 105 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after buying an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,307,000 after buying an additional 563,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after buying an additional 340,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 508,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,519,000 after buying an additional 302,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.56.

NYSE:DE opened at $343.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.02 and its 200-day moving average is $364.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $104.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.