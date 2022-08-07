Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 2,166 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

iShares US Financials ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IYF stock opened at $75.13 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $67.51 and a one year high of $91.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.46 and a 200-day moving average of $78.81.

iShares US Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.