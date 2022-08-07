Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 560 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $196.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

