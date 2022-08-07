Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,147,000 after buying an additional 183,323 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 30.7% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $78,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPBI opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $45.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.39 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 38.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.