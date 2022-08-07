Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.35.

