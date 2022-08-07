Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,747 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 16,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $87.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.07.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

