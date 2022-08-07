Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,062 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $966,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,793,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $165.53 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.50.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Snowflake from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.27.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

