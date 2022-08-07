Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,023 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $254.23 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $231.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.16.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.71.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

