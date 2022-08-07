Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,663 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $106.63 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

