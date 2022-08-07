Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 58,081 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,081 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 119,867,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,503,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at about $612,015,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,522,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,365 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at about $279,319,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth about $122,544,000.

Several brokerages have commented on DB. Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($15.36) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.46) to €13.00 ($13.40) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($12.89) to €13.00 ($13.40) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.34) to €10.00 ($10.31) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.30 ($15.77) to €16.30 ($16.80) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1473 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.53%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

