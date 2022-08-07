WebDollar (WEBD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21,218.00

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 7th. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WebDollar has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. WebDollar has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $21,218.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000797 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003025 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00064652 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
About WebDollar
WebDollar (WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,550,426,371 coins. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
WebDollar Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.