WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. WESCO International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.60-$16.40 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $15.60-$16.40 EPS.

WESCO International Trading Up 1.5 %

WCC stock opened at $132.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.15. WESCO International has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $144.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WESCO International stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

WCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.75.

WESCO International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

