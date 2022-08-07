Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EHI opened at $7.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $10.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 60.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 156,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

