Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 1st

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HYI opened at $12.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.21. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $16.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

