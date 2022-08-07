Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 53.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Stock Up 16.0 %

NYSE WMC traded up $2.01 on Friday, hitting $14.55. 158,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,322. The company has a market cap of $87.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1,098.13, a current ratio of 1,098.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,178 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 22.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMC shares. Jonestrading raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.