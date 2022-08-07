Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives $31.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on WES. StockNews.com downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Insider Activity at Western Midstream Partners
In other news, SVP Robert W. Bourne bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $787,760. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert W. Bourne bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $787,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners
Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance
NYSE WES opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 3.09. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $758.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 35.52%. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.
Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 74.63%.
Western Midstream Partners Company Profile
Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
Further Reading
