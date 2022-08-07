Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives $31.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2022

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WESGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WES. StockNews.com downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insider Activity at Western Midstream Partners

In other news, SVP Robert W. Bourne bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $787,760. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert W. Bourne bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $787,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE WES opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 3.09. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WESGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $758.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 35.52%. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 74.63%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.