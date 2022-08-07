Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. US Capital Advisors restated a hold rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.92.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 474,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 3,402.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Williams Companies by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 419,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 247,533 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

