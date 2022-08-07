Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Plans $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th.

Winmark Stock Performance

Winmark stock opened at $224.05 on Friday. Winmark has a 52 week low of $183.93 and a 52 week high of $277.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winmark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Winmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark during the first quarter worth $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,079,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 60.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Winmark

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

