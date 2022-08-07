Winslow Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.05. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.