Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $7.90 Million Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the period. Moelis & Company comprises 1.6% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Moelis & Company worth $7,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 231.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,116 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $317,444.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $44.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average is $45.62. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 76.91% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $242.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

