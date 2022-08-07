Winslow Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers makes up about 1.8% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Cohen & Steers worth $9,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 725.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 250.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $89,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,035.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.48. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $62.01 and a one year high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.26 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 34.11% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

