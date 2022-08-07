Winslow Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions comprises approximately 2.4% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $12,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,168,628,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,924,000 after purchasing an additional 82,206 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,401,000 after purchasing an additional 501,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,102,000 after purchasing an additional 383,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $112.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.98 and a 200-day moving average of $117.44. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $186.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

