Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,230 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

Several research firms have recently commented on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

DELL stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.45.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading

