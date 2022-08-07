Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 494 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,496,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 127,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 792,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after buying an additional 19,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $43.76 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $165.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

