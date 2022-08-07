Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 82 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Linde by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,219,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,124,000 after purchasing an additional 257,000 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $939,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($381.44) to €355.00 ($365.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.86.

Linde Trading Down 0.1 %

LIN opened at $301.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $265.12 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $296.43 and a 200 day moving average of $304.10.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

