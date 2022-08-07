WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on August 24th

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

WisdomTree Investments has a payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WisdomTree Investments to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments Stock Performance

Shares of WETF opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.63. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $6.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.74 million, a PE ratio of 67.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 260,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 214,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $916,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WETF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

About WisdomTree Investments

(Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.