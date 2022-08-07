World Token Achieves Market Cap of $246,636.23 (WORLD)

World Token (WORLD) traded up 45.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One World Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, World Token has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. World Token has a total market cap of $246,636.23 and approximately $16,008.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.07 or 0.00620389 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00014313 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,416,875 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_.

World Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

