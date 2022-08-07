World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Upgraded to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning. Loop Capital currently has $90.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $159.00.

WWE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.44.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.20. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $73.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.70 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 53.60%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,171 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

