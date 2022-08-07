XMON Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.74 Million (XMON)

XMON (XMON) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 7th. During the last week, XMON has traded up 18% against the US dollar. XMON has a market capitalization of $46.60 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can currently be bought for approximately $31,172.82 or 1.34098367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.03 or 0.00619597 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014316 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons.

XMON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

