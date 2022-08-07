Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.98

Shares of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and traded as high as $19.17. Yamaha Motor shares last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 2,306 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Yamaha Motor Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor ( OTCMKTS:YAMHF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

Featured Stories

