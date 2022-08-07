Ycash Trading Up 17.9% This Week (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0990 or 0.00000429 BTC on exchanges. Ycash has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $433.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ycash has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.32 or 0.00313613 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00125033 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00084190 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002889 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,738,619 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz.

Buying and Selling Ycash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

