Yellow Road (ROAD) Market Capitalization Achieves $48,071.24

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $48,071.24 and approximately $18.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Yellow Road has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.00626498 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015005 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920.

Yellow Road Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

