YF Link Price Tops $35.01 on Major Exchanges (YFL)

YF Link (YFL) traded 169.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 7th. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for approximately $35.01 or 0.00150302 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $636.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,290.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00132813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00066562 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 57,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,531 coins. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YF Link Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

