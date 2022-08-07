YOU COIN Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (YOU)

YOU COIN (YOU) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. YOU COIN has a market cap of $1.19 million and $8,333.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc.

YOU COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

