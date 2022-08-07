Zero Price Tops $0.0128 on Top Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 7th. During the last seven days, Zero has traded up 61.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $150,081.66 and $8.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00304608 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00124596 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00083263 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004816 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,734,576 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io.

Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.