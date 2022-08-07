ZIMBOCASH Hits One Day Volume of $5,493.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $26.26 million and $5,493.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.19 or 0.00761769 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014830 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
ZIMBOCASH Profile
ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
