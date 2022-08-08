1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

FLWS has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.88.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $10.55 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $681.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,262,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 63.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,641,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,943,000 after buying an additional 638,593 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,520,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,561,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,786,000.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

