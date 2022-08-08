1,813 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.48. 1,461,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,676,938. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

