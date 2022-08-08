19,843 Shares in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Purchased by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,000. Franco-Nevada makes up 3.7% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 31,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $2.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.00. The stock had a trading volume of 77,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,998. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.28 and its 200 day moving average is $144.10. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $122.38 and a 12 month high of $169.32.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $190.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

